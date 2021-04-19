Beautiful start to the week with a blast of colder temperatures by midweek

Tuesday looks just as nice but may be slightly warmer with temperatures into the mid 70s! However, as we move into the evening Tuesday there will be some changes. A cold front overnight into Wednesday will move in, bringing a shot at some scattered showers, but it is more so the blast of colder air to follow that will make the headlines. Wind Tuesday will be back to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, but overnight into Wednesday it turns to the north at becomes gusty. Rain totals should remain minimal, however afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will stay into the mid to upper 50s! Overnight into Thursday gets even colder, with a chance at frost for some communities. Low temperatures on Thursday will most likely be into the mid to upper 30s!