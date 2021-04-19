Athens man arrested in connection to sexual abuse of a child

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens police confirm one man was arrested in connection to sexual abuse of a minor.
Police arrested Torey Devonte Brooks on April 16 on a warrant for sex abuse in the first degree. Police say the victim in this case is 10-years-old and related to Brooks.
Brooks was booked at the Athens Police Department and has since been transferred to the county jail.
Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
There are no further details at this time.
