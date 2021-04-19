248 acres of new trails added to Green Mountain Nature Preserve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you enjoy the great outdoors, we have some good news for you!
There’s now 248 more acres of the Green Mountain Nature Preserve in Huntsville for explorers to enjoy.
Officials with the Land Trust of North Alabama just announced the Huntsville family who donated the original 122 acres for the preserve donated an additional 248 acres.
The new section of the Green Mountain Nature Preserve is right next to the other portion. WAFF is told there’s already at least three trails established.
But this portion is a more challenging hike!
“Green mountain as with most of Huntsville is experiencing tremendous growth, so whenever we can save these areas, wildlife habitat, places for people to go, decompress and get out in nature, close to existing developed areas, it’s really important to have those oasis.,” said Marie Bostick, Land Trust of North Alabama Executive Director.
Bostick encourages everyone to print out a map from their website before hitting the trail, incase you get lost and don’t have cell service.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.