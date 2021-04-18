Woman arrested following an early morning high-speed chase in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Owens Cross Roads police responded to a woman involved in a high speed chase near US 431 around midnight on April 17.
According to officers the vehicle was traveling 108 mph as it went through the intersection of US 431 and Hamer Rd. Officers said the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Owens Cross Roads officers caught up to the pursuit as the vehicle headed south by turning onto Old Highway 43. WAFF is told the vehicle continued south into Marshall County speeding at 107 mph. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.
The vehicle began to have trouble and came to a stop on US 431 in Claysville, north of Guntersville. Guntersville Police set up spike strips less than a half mile ahead of where the car broke down.
New Hope Police arrested and charged Bethany Sutherland with DUI, reckless driving, and attempting to elude charges.
Sutherland was booked into the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on a $1,800 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.