W.C. Handy Music Festival returns to Florence for its 40th anniversary

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The W.C. Handy Music Fest is back this year for it’s 40th anniversary celebration!
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the festival is held every year to honor Florence native, blues musician, William Christopher Handy. Guests can expect expect live-in person performances. The festival will be held on July 23, through August 1.
Representatives with the festival are asking performers to bring their own microphones, if possible, and change microphone covers between sets. Event organizers tell our news partners at the Times Daily they’ll follow CDC guidelines, but they hope most people will be vaccinated by then.
Face coverings will be encouraged during this year’s festival. Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
