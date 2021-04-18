Sunday Morning Forecast

Cooler this morning with most of our morning temperatures hovering in the 40s.
We will have a good mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a little more warmth to work with. Still stuck in the 60s for highs, but we will notice a few 70 degree days as we look ahead.
Tonight, calm cool and dry with Monday looking like another start in the 40s.
For your workweek, temperatures will fluctuate with the 70s to start off, then a quick decline into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Little moisture to work with next week, so the extended forecast looks dry with temperatures going back and forth.
