Spring Plant Sale kicks off this week at the Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Spring Plant Sale at the Huntsville Botanical Garden kicks off this week!
It’s happening at the greenhouse and nursery area, a chance for shoppers to get an exclusive behind the scenes look at garden operations.
Greenhouse Propagator Rachel Holland said there are a variety of plants available including annuals, perennials, Alabama natives, succulents and more.
“I am really excited about our large selection of Native azaleas that are actually grown here at the garden,” Holland said. “But we definitely have something for everyone!”
The sale is important to team members who take leadership roles in environmental issues in our community. They are excited to share their knowledge and love of plants.
“When you shop here at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, you have knowledgeable staff and volunteers that you can ask your questions to,” Holland said. “If you want to know what plant to put in a certain area, you can ask them for help. In addition, all of the proceeds of our plant sale actually go to support the work of the mission of the garden.”
The sale will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for three weeks, starting April 22.
It is free but you have to register for a time slot. You can visit hsvbg.org and look for the spring plant sale under the calendar of events.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.