Huntsville Botanical Garden gears up for youth summer camps

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration is open for youth summer camps at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.
The garden is offering 12 different themed-camps in June and July, for K-6th graders. Garden Detectives, Magic Tree House and Nature’s Engineers are a few of the themes.
Rebecca Turk, director of Learning and Public Engagement said the camps are led by certified instructors who guide campers in a variety of outdoor projects.
“The campers will get to explore all throughout the garden to really understand what it means to garden, they will learn all how to do that hands-on, getting to have things to take home,” Turk said. “Lots of adventures and scavenger hunts and also lots of experience because these are stem-based camps as well.”
The camp themes evolve each year, with continuous emphasis on hands-on, interactive learning. This year, health and safety is a top priority.
“We want to make sure they have an amazing and fun experience but that it’s the safest experience possible,” Turk said. “All of our health and safety guidelines can be found on our website.”
Turk feels the camps offer a great opportunity for kids to learn about nature and the environment, while getting some much needed Vitamin D!
“Being immersed in nature shows you how important it is too to be a steward of our environment,” Turk said. “We instill this and we teach this in our camps. But also it’s a way to escape from some of the normals of our world. So we are really excited about getting these kids here to the garden. Our camps are so much fun!”
There are half-day and full-day camps available with flexible pick-up and drop-off options for parents.
You can find more information about the camps here: https://hsvbg.org/camps/.
