COVID-19 in Alabama: 193 new confirmed cases on Sunday
Alabama Coronavirus Update (Source: WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 22, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 10:48 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 405,385 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020.

The state is tracking another 117,016 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 193 new confirmed cases added Sunday. There have been 8,498 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 48,316 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 328 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 328,752 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Sunday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED APRIL 18 2021

COUNTY ARPIL 18 CASES (10 a.m.) APRIL 17 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 4,444 4,443 +1
Cullman 6,449 6,449 0
DeKalb 7,505 7,504 +1
Franklin 3,411 3,409 +2
Jackson 5,628 5,626 +2
Lauderdale 5,868 5,865 +3
Lawrence 2,394 2,393 +1
Limestone 8,305 8,303 +2
Madison 29,499 29,476 +23
Marshall 10,220 10,218 +2
Morgan 11,807 11,803 +4

