Two people in life threatening condition after fight early Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in life threatening condition after a fight in downtown Huntsville Saturday morning.
According to Huntsville Police Lt. Jesse Sumlin, officers saw a fight in a large crowd on Washington St. in the early hours Saturday.
As officers approached the scene, both the suspect and victims ran. Sumlin said the suspect, 21-year-old Cameron Clacken was arrested quickly.
Sumlin said officers caught the first victim on Holmes Avenue and quickly figured out he had been stabbed. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital.
The second victim eventually showed up at the hospital later in the morning. Both have life threatening injuries.
The suspect, Clacken, was booked in the Madison County Jail and charged with assault.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.