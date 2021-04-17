Some sunshine and 60s for Sunday

Cloud cover will gradually thin out overnight into Sunday morning resulting in a cooler stat, lows will be in the low to middle 40s.
Sunday will be a pleasant Spring day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will stay well below average in the middle 60s with a light NW breeze. Clear skies remain in place Sunday night with Monday morning lows starting off in the lower 40s. Things looks great to start the work week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal highs in the low to middle 70s.
A weak front will move through Wednesday bring light showers and much colder air will follow, highs in Wednesday will just be in the upper 50s! The cooler air will linger for the end of the week with sunny skies and highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
Shower and storm chances will increase by next weekend with temps near 70 degrees.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.