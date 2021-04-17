Saturday Morning Showers

Very light showers crossing that state line to our west. We will see these track through during the morning hours for your Saturday. We may see moderate rainfall within these spotty showers by mid-morning.
Overall, showers will impact the first half of your Saturday, but by the afternoon most, if not all, showers will have pushed east.
Clouds will stick around for the evening hours into your Sunday morning. Sunday will have more sunshine and a little more warmth for the Valley with highs continuing in the 60s.
Going into the workweek and the extended forecast, sunshine will dominate with little chances for rain moving in.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.