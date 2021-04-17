Drone being used to clean stadium before Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A drone will take another flight around Legion Field before the Magic City Classic to keep fans safe.
The Dragan Fly drone is set to take flight later Friday night or early Saturday to spray sanitizing spray on surfaces as it hovers throughout the stadium. We’re told the spray lasts for 24-hours.
Alabama State University lending its drone to the city and donating the sanitizer ahead of the 79th annual Magic City Classic. Council President William Parker says it’s all about providing a safe environment for fans.
“This is just another layer of sanitizing Legion Field to make sure that it’s a great fan experience but also a balancing act to make sure that we follow all the CDC guidelines and policies,” Parker said.
COVID-19 vaccinations will also take place Saturday at Legion Field from 8 a.m. until 1p.m. No appointments are necessary. Parker says this is to help all the folks who work during the week get a chance to get a shot in the arm.
