Community members hope to find match for 8-month-old in need an emergency bone marrow transplant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 8 month old in Huntsville needs your help to survive! She has a rare disease.
On Saturday, many people showed up to a drive through registration in hopes of being a match to save baby True Holden’s life
Be a “True” lifesaver.
That’s what many people are trying to do for 8 month old True Haden.
“Coming out to show your support to try to find the donor means everything. It’s literally saving a life,” said True’s aunt Latosha Cumbus.
Baby True is in need of a life saving donor while she is fighting to survive after being diagnosed with a rare blood disease known as CAMT that requires an emergency bone marrow transplant.
On Saturday, DKMS, a nonprofit that fights against blood cancer teamed up with baby True’s family and hosted a drive-thru bone marrow registration drive.
The goal of this event at The Rock Family Worship Church was to identify potential lifesaving donors for her.
“She has a rare disease and needs a total stranger to step up and provide a second chance at life for her,” said Amy Roseman.
Only two percent of Americans have signed up as potential bone marrow donors and of those 65 percent of the donors are white.
Amy Roseman with DKMS said the more donors of diversity that donate the better.
“We need everybody to sign up to be a potential donor. Anyone who is 18-55 years old who’s in good health can sign up, but we need help adding diversity to the database for patients like true,” said Roseman.
More than 75 people came out on Saturday to try to be True’s perfect match.
“It really just makes my heart smile. It means the world,” said Cumbus.
If you weren’t able to register in person to be a potential donor at the event on Saturday and would like to see if you are a match you can register online.
