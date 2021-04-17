Chilly Sunday morning, sunshine and 60s on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a cool morning in the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures hovering in the high 40s.
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will stay well below average in the middle 60s with a light northwest breeze.
Clear skies remain in place Sunday night with Monday morning lows starting off in the lower 40s. Things are looking great to start the work week with plenty of sunshine and seasonal highs in the low to middle 70s.
A weak front will move through Wednesday bringing light showers and much colder air to follow. The cooler air will linger for the end of the week with sunny skies and highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
