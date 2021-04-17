Car wreck in Morgan County kills one woman, injures two people

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State troopers responded to two-vehicle crash yesterday morning that killed on woman and injured two people.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Christeen Gautney Hooper, 88, was fatally injured when the 2009 Ford Taurus she was driving was struck by a 2018 GMC Sierra. Hooper, who was not using her seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officials tell WAFF, the passenger of the Ford, who also was not using her seat belt, was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. The passenger of the GMC also was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Friday at 11:25 a.m. on East Upper River Road near Bluff City Road, approximately five miles east of Priceville.
