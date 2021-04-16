What you need to know about this weekend’s U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville is just one day away from the start of the U.S. Paralympics Cycling competition at Cummings Research Park.
Athletes are preparing for their races. Fans are preparing to watch. You will need to prepare for some road changes in the area of the competition on Saturday and Sunday.
Take a look below at some important information from the competition’s spectator guide.
- Explorer Boulevard will be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Racing on Saturday starts at 9 a.m. and will go until about 3 p.m.
- Saturday races will include one or two lap races
- Sunday racing starts at 8:30 a.m. and will be done by 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday races will include two to seven lap road races
- Race officials said the best place to view the race will be the exterior of Explorer Boulevard
- The course starts and ends at Columbia High School
- This is a free event
- The events will happen rain or shine
- Bring the family, pack a cooler, bring chairs and a blanket
- Even though Alabama’s mask mandate has been lifted, attendees are encouraged to follow current CDC guidelines. Signs will be posted along the course encouraging families to maintain social distancing
Director of Paralympic Cycling Ian Lawless said he’s excited the races are starting again after having to put a pause on them because of COVID.
”It’s really amazing to have everyone be able to see each other again in a socially distanced way and to be able to start up our community again and have that comradery that happens in our cycling events, and our Paralympic competitions,” Lawless said.
The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open is the second opportunity for Para-cyclists to qualify for the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo this summer.
