Traffic guidance for Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department released guidance Friday on how to navigate traffic during this weekend’s Magic City Classic.
The plan includes a few blocked roads and flow patterns to help fans and residents get around before, during, and after the game.
The 79th Annual Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State University kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Legion Field. The game will also be televised on ESPNU.
From the City of Birmingham:
Parking lots, stadium gates and ticket booths will open at 4:30 p.m.
- All intersections along Graymont Avenue from Center Street/Graymont Avenue to Graymont Avenue/Sixth Street West will close at 11 a.m. on April 17.
- The 500 and 600 blocks of First Street West will close at 11 a.m. on April 17.
- Residential passes are not necessary for those living in the area of Legion Field.
- The black rectangles on the map indicate barricades.
- The green arrows on the map indicate traffic flow and entry points to Legion Field parking areas.
This traffic plan will not restrict residents or business owners. The Bush Hills community and other neighborhoods that surround Legion Field should expect increased traffic and a slight increase in commute times before and after the game.
