Thursday crash in Colbert County kills Mississippi man

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County crash involving four vehicles killed a Mississippi man on Thursday.
Just after 2:30 p.m. on April 15, Craig Bonney’s Dodge Ram pickup struck a Freightliner while attempting to pass other vehicles in a no-passing zone. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 247, approximately 11 miles west of Tuscumbia.
The Fulton, Mississippi 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge Ram suffered severe injuries and was transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
After impact with the Dodge Ram, the Freightliner crossed the centerline striking a Chevrolet Impala driven by William Brown, age 55 of Five Points, Tennessee. A Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Christopher Thompson, age 55 of Sheffield, sustained minor damage from the debris in the roadway.
Jocklyn Smith, age 33 of Memphis, was transported to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield for minor injuries sustained driving the Freightliner.
Brown, the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, was transported by air to a Huntsville area hospital for treatment.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
