Three arrested after leading Limestone County deputies on separate chases

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On April 13, 2021, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding an assault of a 69-year-old male at a home on Wallace Lane, Deputies said there was also an attempted robbery.
Investigators got arrest warrants for Ian Van Hunter and Jonathan Colby Parsons.
On April 14, Parsons was taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase.
On April 15, deputies went to a home on Highway 99 in the Cartwright community, to serve the arrest warrant on Hunter. Deputies say Hunter and a woman left out the back of the home and ran off. After a 4 hour pursuit, Hunter and Gannon Curtis-Seago were taken into custody.
Hunter, 35 of Athens, has been charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Assault 2nd, and Robbery 1st. Hunter is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center and no bond has been set at this time.
Jonathan Colby Parsons, 29, of Athens, has been charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st, and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. Parsons is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center and no bond has been set at this time.
Gannon Ezell Curtis-Seago, 38, of Athens, has been charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Curtis-Seago is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center and no bond has been set at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.