Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa Thursday night after what investigators said was a domestic call.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 100 to 200 block of Skyland Blvd.
The officer is reported to be okay.
This is the information from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit: Tuscaloosa Police Officers responded to a domestic call where a man was reported to be armed with a handgun and had fired a round into a vehicle occupied by his children’s mother as well as their two small children.
As officers were speaking with the victim, the suspect was observed driving in the area. Officers attempted to stop the man, and they say he initially stopped, but then took off in his vehicle.
Tuscaloosa Officers pursued his car until he stopped and ran. Officers ran after him.
The suspect was located in a wooded area, and officers said he produced and fired a handgun as officers were approaching and giving commands.
After the suspect fired his weapon, the officers returned fire.
The man was struck and taken to DCH where he died.
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley and Mayor Walt Maddox issued the following statements in regards to the officer-involved shooting death.
“After reviewing the evidence, I’m confident that our officers acted properly and followed procedures,” Chief Brent Blankley said. “Because of this, none of the officers or other members of the public were injured.”
Mr. Inge had just shot at his children, aged 3 and 5, and their mother while they were inside their vehicle. He endangered the safety of the public and ultimately forced officers into a dangerous situation.
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office have taken over the investigation, and will make any decisions regarding the release of body camera footage or further details.
Two officers on are paid administrative leave, as per city policy. Members of the Tuscaloosa VCU who do not work for TPD are conducting the investigation.
“After meeting this morning with Chief Blankley and the District Attorney to review the details from last night, from what I viewed, our officers acted appropriately in a very dangerous situation,” Mayor Walt Maddox said.
The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to carry out the investigation. Per protocol, no investigators affiliated with the Tuscaloosa Police Department will be involved in the investigation.
