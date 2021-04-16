Jury trials resume in Lauderdale County Monday with updated safety precautions

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jury trials will begin again on April 19 in Lauderdale County.
With the new Safer Apart order in place, things will look different for trials.
Masks will be enforced inside the courtroom, but there will be one exception. Usually jurors sit in a juror box.
When jurors enter the courtroom on Monday, each of them will be six feet apart on the benches behind them. They will also be required to wear a mask while in the courtroom.
The only person who isn’t required to wear a mask is the person who is on stand testifying.
Judge Benjamin Graves said it’s crucial the jury is able to see their facial expressions during their testimony.
He also said they are implementing these safety precautions because they want the jurors to be able to be 100 percent focused on the trial
“If that mandate is directed from the court then it eliminates any potential conflict that a juror may have with one another. Again, it is to eliminate the distractions so that the jury can focus on the very serious work that we ask them to do in the most comfortable manner that we can provide,” said Graves.
The trial that starts on Monday is Juan Fuentes.
He is charged with child molestation and child pornography.
