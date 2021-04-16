June 3 protesters appear in court Friday nearly one year after arrests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost a year since hundreds of people took the streets in downtown Huntsville, protesting police brutality. At 8:30 a.m. Friday, some of the people arrested that night, will have their day in court.
Meanwhile, WAFF is learning multiple people had their charges dropped, in similar forms. WAFF 48′s Caroline Klapp spoke to Ezra Frost on Tuesday, who signed a form agreeing not to sue the city in exchange for a clean record.
Another protester, who wants to remain unanimous, sent WAFF the agreement form she was provided. Ultimately, it’s also an agreement not to sue the city. The protester said many of her acquaintances were offered the same deal, but have not signed. It is not clear how many people were offered this deal.
It’s important to note, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council did accept public comments on the protests. Residents were able to submit their comments through an online form.
In all, 24 people were arrested the night of June 3, 2020. Most were charged with disorderly conduct. One person was charged with bringing a firearm to a demonstration.
WAFF 48 will be in court today. Check in later for updates.
