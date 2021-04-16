Florence family pleading with community to help find their missing daughter

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Please. Imagine if this was your child, or your granddaughter, or your little sister this happened to. Imagine how this feels and how scared she must be,” said Darlene Omalleys.
An emotional plea from a heartbroken grandmother.
Her granddaughter, 14-year-old Abbygail Moody, disappeared between the hours of 4 and 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
Now, all of Abbygail’s family members are remembering the last time they saw her.
“We’re lost. It’s like a living nightmare, you know. She’s a baby,” said Omalley.
Her younger brother is the person who discovered Abbygail wasn’t in her room.
“He came in there and said ‘Sissy is not in her room. We searched through the room, outside, everywhere, and it hit,” said her mom Amanda.
Abbygail’s family also said they don’t believe she ran away.
“She’s a homebody. She plays on her phone. She plays with her brother and sister. She rides her motorcycle with her dad and her pawpaw. She’s happy. She was happy when I seen her that night. She was smiling when I seen her at 4:30,” said Omalley.
There were no signs of forced entry, but Abbygail is considered endangered.
Her cellphone is missing and has been turned off since she disappeared.
“She didn’t take clothes. She had her cell phone, but it’s been off since this happened. We haven’t been able to reach her. We’ve tried. We try every 30 minutes,” said Omalley.
Now, with time ticking the community is coming together to try to help bring Abbygail home.
“We’ve done door to door and we’re going to spread out and go into Killen and Rogerville. We’re going today into Russellville, Bear Creek, Haleyville, Tuscumbia, Sheffield. There’s not a limit on how far we will go. We’ll never stop looking for her,” said Omalley.
Her family is offering a cash reward for any tips that leads to Abbyygail’s safe return.
If you have seen Abbygail or have any tips you are asked you contact Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610, send a FB message, or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP and your message.
