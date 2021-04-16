Finally Friday Afternoon Forecast

Mild and uneventful for your Friday afternoon. We will see the sun periodically today pushing through cloud coverage, but overall it will be a bit gloomy out there.
Highs will reach into the middle to upper 60s for the day.
Little change going into the evening hours, with clouds still looming overhead. We will dip into the 50s overnight and eventually see rain move in from the west.
Light showers will become more widespread throughout the morning hours of your Saturday. Accumulation looks very light, and the day ahead won’t be considered a wash. More sunshine will move in for your Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will stay pretty stagnant in the middle and upper 60s.
The extended forecast shows another frontal system wanting to pass through, and although it won’t bring much rain chance, it will cool our temperatures a little more for next week.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.