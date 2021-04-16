Cool & cloudy end to the week with rain moving in overnight

We are waking up to much cooler temperatures across the Tennessee Valley this morning. Most communities have dropped into the low to mid 40s to start off our Friday, but a few neighborhoods are even seeing the upper 30s. The clouds that rolled in overnight will continue to build throughout the day today, keeping us cloudy for the afternoon. That, combined with the north wind, will keep our afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Wind does not look to be as breezy as it was on Thursday, but we may still have a few gusts up to 15 mph. Late this evening we may even see a chance at some showers roll into the area, with the best shot near the MS/AL Stateline. However, I expect the best threat at rain to hold off until overnight into Saturday.