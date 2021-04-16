Care Center nonprofit welcomes community members into new Ignite Your Potential building

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Care Center nonprofit in New Hope recently opened a new building for the Ignite Your Potential program.
The program, designed for 17 to 24 year-olds, provides young adults the tools they need to reach their educational, personal and workforce goals.
“If they need a GED we start there. If they have a high school diploma, we start there. If they need work, we start there. So it’s really individualized and it’s based on what they need,” said Aneisha Nolen, director of career development and adult services.
The new building is located on Main Drive, down the road from New Hope High School. Nolen said she just welcomed the first GED and Ready to Work classes into the building. Program members have opportunities to network with local employers, take financial literacy classes and even tour colleges. Nolen is especially excited about the new computer lab.
“We’ll have a commuter lab, we have classrooms, we have training facilities, we have offices for community partners to come and meet with individuals one-on-one,” Nolen said. “So it is a blessing and it allows us to do our work and be able to serve and try to eliminate any barriers.”
Also, Nolen said she is ready to help anybody who shows up in-person. “We are ready and willing to help, we are taking new people now,” Nolen said. “Walk through the door and we are here to greet you and we are ready to accept you.”
If you are interested in the Ignite Your Potential program, you can visit the Care Center’s website. You can also check out the Care Center’s Ignite Program Facebook page.
The address of the new Ignite Your Potential building is, 5414 Main Dr., New Hope, AL.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.