Are you a match? Bone marrow donation registration in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville family is on the search for a matching bone marrow donor for their daughter, True.
WAFF first learned about True Haden back in March. True is a 7-month-old girl with a rare blood disorder called congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia, also known as CAMT.
True’s family and the non-profit, DKMS, are hosting a drive-through registration at The Rock Family Worship Church on April 17 in Huntsville to find any potential donors.
Due to the extreme nature of her condition, True is categorized as an “emergency transplant” case and doctors say she may not live past the age of 3 without a matching donor.
Anyone in good health between 18-55 is encouraged to attend the drive-thru and register as a donor. This event will be socially distant, so visitors will be asked to stay inside their cars, potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks, and will then drop off their completed packet before leaving the parking lot.
WAFF is told the process will only take about about 10 minutes, and volunteers will be on-hand to answer any questions.
The drive-thru registration event is on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at The Rock Church located at 3401 Holmes Avenue.
You can also register to be a donor online, and learn more about True’s story at https://www.dkms.org/true-haden.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.