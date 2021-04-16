Albertville man faces domestic violence charge

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On April 9, 2021, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Hustleville Road in Albertville.
Before deputies got to the home, the offender, Eric William Ledford, forced the victim to drive him somewhere else.
When deputies got to the home they actually passed the victim leaving as she attempted to flag them down.
According to deputies, Ledford noticed and began hitting the victim in the face. Ledford then jumped out of the vehicle and was later taken into custody.
Ledford was charged with Domestic Violence by Strangulation or Suffocation and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.