Rescue Me Project hard at work with renovations at new youth center

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Kids in the Shoals will soon have a cool new place to hang out.
A Shoals non-profit that’s dedicated to transforming young people’s lives has been working hard on a mega-youth-center for months.
“The fact that we started with nothing and to get to where we are now, it’s just a testament of faith that you have, and a vision that God has planted,” said Lonzo Jones.
In October, the Rescue Me Project’s goal was to raise $175,000 to renovate the project’s new home at the old Southwest Elementary School building in Sheffield.
They exceeded that goal, and now renovations are well underway.
“We’ve done a tremendous amount of renovations. New flooring, new lighting, we’ve put in new sinks,” said Dewayne Malone.
Classrooms and other parts of the building are also getting upgrades.
Malone said the organization couldn’t have done any of this without the help of the community.
“The facility has really been a caliber to implement the hearts of people and we’ve seen it tremendously people just coming in and volunteering, painting, resources, donating,” said Malone.
Working together for one common goal.
“Our goal is for every student, every person to know if he can do it for us, He can do it for you,” said Malone.
Renovation work could be done as soon as June.
