Morgan Co. deputies searching for wanted, barefoot suspect on the run

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a wanted man they say took off barefoot, running into the woods.
Multiple crews are on the search for Dakota Quintorrian Long, a 22-year-old from Florence wanted on drug charges.
Morgan County deputies initiated a traffic stop on April 11. Long was inside the vehicle and ran on foot to get away. Deputies were able to identify Long and got an arrest warrant on him for trafficking methamphetamine.
Deputies were executing that warrant days later at a home on Gum Springs Road, on April 15. That’s when deputies say Long took off running with another unidentified male, barefoot, into nearby woods. Deputies are now searching the area with a K9 Deputy and an ALEA helicopter.
Officials say Long was last seen wearing red shorts in the area between Gum Springs Road and Sample Road.
Additionally, a stolen vehicle was also recovered at the scene.
Law enforcement encourages everyone to use extreme caution in the area and report any suspicious activity.
