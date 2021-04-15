More than just a competition: Talking to an athlete days before U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some of the world’s best athletes are in our backyards this weekend.
The U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open starts Saturday at Cummings Research Park and competitors are preparing for their big day. According to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, this competition is one of four domestic cycling events and the second chance for Para-cyclists to qualify for the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo this summer.
The chamber also said this event is important because other international qualifying events were cancelled due to the pandemic.
For many of these athletes, they haven’t competed in a while because of COVID. This is a way to not only get back out there but to also see old friends. The event is extremely important for all of these athletes, but for competitor Brandon Lyons it’s so much more than just competing in a sport he loves.
”Specifically for me I am in a wheelchair everyday,” Lyons said. “Being on the bike is the only time I can get out of the chair and get on that bike and be a regular guy. I think having that mental break is huge.”
Again, this event is Saturday and Sunday and you are welcome to come out and watch.
