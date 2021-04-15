Jackson County manslaughter trial of former arena football player ends with guilty verdict

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (April 15, 2021): A former Tennessee Valley arena football player was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.
According to Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Scott’s trial ended in a guilty verdict on April 15.
Sentencing details will be added to this story at a later date.
ORIGINAL (March 10, 2020): We’re learning new information about a murder investigation in Jackson County.
Deputies now say they were called to a reported shooting on Highway 36 in Hollywood just after 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. When deputies and Hollywood city police officers arrived, they found Eric Scott still inside the home, refusing to leave. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Scott was also making threats against the officers.
After some time, deputies used tear gas on the home, but Scott refused to come out. Eventually, officers felt there was someone in danger inside the home and decided to force their way in. Eric Maurice Scott was taken into custody. Anna Grogan Brown was found dead inside.
Scott was charged with murder. His bond has not been set at this time.
Tuesday morning, WAFF 48 confirmed through former team officials that Scott was a defensive lineman with the Tennessee Valley Vipers and Alabama Hammers arena football teams. Records are spotty from the league, but Scott appears numerous times in interviews the WAFF 48 archives between 2008 and 2012.
