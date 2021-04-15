Huntsville state veterans home gets new CDC COVID-19 vaccination program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home can now store and give out COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff in house.
This is thanks to a new CDC COVID-19 vaccination program. Leaders with the state veterans home said this means they can vaccinate residents and employees faster because they can handle the process themselves.
According to leaders, they’ve placed an order for the Moderna vaccine through both the federal system and state system.
Scott Hurst, Regional Vice President of Operations for HMR Alabama, said they will continue ordering based on need.
Hurst said with this new program he hope to have 95% of employees and residents vaccinated. He says the veterans home can do that so much quicker than before using the new program.
”We are very proud to be one of the first entities in the state certainly and probably in the country to take steps this early in the game to be able to do that in house,” Hurst said. “These are really good factors to keep our veterans safe and keep our staff safe and we no longer have to require outside resources to be able to receive vaccine.”
He said this is one of the ways to get past this pandemic.
Hurst said having a fully vaccinated resident means they can now have close contact visitation meaning that family member can hold the hand of their loved one.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.