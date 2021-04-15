Helping Bella: 10-year-old Athens girl still fighting heart defect

“What COTA tries to do is come alongside families and take the burden of the financial needs off their shoulders,” said Rick Lofgren, Children’s Organ Transplant Association President. “We work with volunteer teams in their home communities to help raise money so mom and dad can focus on their child and getting them back to full health again. We’ll help pay for the household expenses for her family, so when they do come home, they just pick back up where they left off, things will start to return to normal from a financial standpoint.”