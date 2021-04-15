Help Florence PD locate this missing juvenile

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department needs help locating a missing juvenile.
Abbygail Moody was reported as missing to authorities on April 15. She is described as:
- Height: 5′1″
- Weight: 100 LBs
- Hair: brown
- Eyes: brown
Contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, send a FB message to the FPD page or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP if you have any information on Abbygail’s whereabouts.
