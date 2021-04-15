Hartselle restaurant owners concerned about low-staffing issues

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sandra Sowder is the owner of Freight House in Hartselle. She says she pays her employees well, but staffing has been an issue.
”We just now have enough staff. If we lose very more, we’ll be like the other restaurants and we’ll be struggling,” said Sowder.
Sowder says it is hard to compete with popular chains and fast food restaurants that may offer more money and benefits.
“I just think it’s a storm we’re going to have to weather. And I do believe it will get better when the unemployment stops,” said Sowder.
Pizza Ed owner Eddie Gwin says he believes unemployment plays a role in staffing problems, too.
“I think you could pay them the world you’re still not - as long as they’re making this amount of money at home they are not gonna go to work,” said Gwin.
Gwin says he knows from experience.
“We had one guy basically come in who worked for me before come back to get a job, showed up for two days, quit showing up to try to be fired so he could collect his unemployment from the state,” said Gwin.
Alabama’s hospitality industry has been one of the most impacted by the pandemic. Nearly 12 percent of unemployment claims processed in Alabama in 2020 were for food service workers.
Gwin says wants to see businesses succeed.
“We want the restaurant business to strive, we want people to be successful with us in downtown Hartselle, we’re not against each other we’re with each other so it hurts us when they have issues,” said Gwin.
Freight House is still operating at 50 percent capacity.
Pizza Ed is looking for workers. You can apply in person if you’re interested.
Freight House and other restaurants in Hartselle need help too.
Looking for work, go check these spots out!
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.