Hartselle community rallying behind long-time softball coach who was asked to step down from position

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coach Christy Ferguson has led the Hartselle softball team for more than 23 years, winning several state championships. She was recently asked to step down from her position at Hartselle High School.
There is a petition with more than 1,000 signatures requesting that Coach Ferguson get her job back. Former player Anna Holland said Ferguson is the best coach the team has ever had.
She said the news that Ferguson was leaving shocked many people in the area.
Hartselle High School Principal Brad Cooper would not confirm many details about why this is happening. Cooper says Ferguson and school administrators made the decision together.
The school sent a statement about it to parents. That letter did not include details about what could have led to Ferguson’s departure either.
Holland said the petition is just one way people are trying to get Ferguson back at work. People are wearing shirts and putting up yard signs to show support, too.
“It’s not fair to take her job away, take her away from the players that love her, adore her, and want their coach to be there for them when she didn’t do anything wrong. She’s not just about softball. She’s one hundred percent genuine, she cares about her players, she cares about the girls, she wants what’s best for them out of life. You don’t find many coaches that do that,” said Holland.
Holland said she heard Ferguson was asked to step down because of allegations that the coach violated a player’s privacy.
The assistant coaching staff will lead the team for the rest of the season.
