Food City in Albertville now open

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was an exciting day for residents in Albertville on Thursday. The new Food City grocery is now open to the public.
One by one, shoppers filled their carts inside of Food City. The store is in the new Albertville Marketplace on Highway 431.
It is 54,000 square feet and is the first Food City in the Alabama.
Anne Sweitzer was one of the many people who were eager to shop .
She said she would have to travel to surrounding cities to shop, so having a grocery store down the street will be more convenient and help with food insecurities.
“I did a little shopping a food land and Aldi, but mainly it was going all the way down there to Walmart and this is a huge help right here,” said Sweitzer.
WAFF 48 also talked to President and CEO of Food City Steve Smith.
He said they were able to hire about 180 local people at the store.
