Crime of the Week: Robbery suspect with a sucker punch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sucker punch opened the door for a robbery suspect to take off with a man’s wallet and cell phone.
The Crime Stoppers are hoping a tip from you will lead them to a suspect who’s wanted for robbery. They want to knock on the door of a man who knocked out a convenience store customer.
Huntsville police say the victim in this case got into an argument with their suspect as he was leaving a Citgo off Highway 53 on April 3rd.
Officers say during the argument, the victim was knocked unconscious. The robbery suspect grabbed the man’s wallet and cellphone and then drove off in a Silver Impala.
The man who was assaulted was able to drive himself to Madison Hospital so he could get treatment for a cut to his head.
If you have a tip that leads police to these suspects, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
