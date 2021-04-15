Cooler stretch ahead with showers possible this weekend

Happy Thursday! No rain today, but it will definitely be cooler than anything we have seen this week.
A few leftover clouds out there this morning behind the cold front that pushed through late yesterday & overnight. That has allowed our temperatures to stay into the low to mid 50s across the Valley. Those clouds should clear out nicely throughout the day today, just don’t expect much warming as they do. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the low to mid 60s across the Valley with a gust north wind. Gusts of 15 to 20 mph may be possible during the afternoon.
We look to stay rain free through Friday but as we move into the weekend rain chances will pick back up. Friday will be mostly cloudy all day as temperatures range from the low 40s in the morning to the low to mid 60s during the afternoon. A northeast wind will stay between 5 to 10 mph. It is overnight into Saturday that our next rainmaker will move in. This brings us a chance at rain during the morning on Saturday. However, the bulk of the energy should stay south into the Gulf of Mexico limiting the amount of moisture available here into the Valley. The cool temperatures will remain with us through the weekend and into early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
