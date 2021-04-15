Cooler stretch ahead with showers possible this weekend

We look to stay rain free through Friday but as we move into the weekend rain chances will pick back up. Friday will be mostly cloudy all day as temperatures range from the low 40s in the morning to the low to mid 60s during the afternoon. A northeast wind will stay between 5 to 10 mph. It is overnight into Saturday that our next rainmaker will move in. This brings us a chance at rain during the morning on Saturday. However, the bulk of the energy should stay south into the Gulf of Mexico limiting the amount of moisture available here into the Valley. The cool temperatures will remain with us through the weekend and into early next week.