Caught on camera: Thirsty man steals bottles of liquor from Huntsville restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF received some surveillance video of a man who must have been really thirsty.
Employees at Phat Sammy’s restaurant in downtown Huntsville say a man was caught on camera inside the restaurant during the wee hours of the morning.
The owner says this man broke in and stole multiple bottles of liquor and then used a trash can to haul it all out.
The security footage even shows him taking a break to take a sip of something.
Have you seen him?
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the restaurant was broken into.
Just 9 months ago, in July, another man broke in and also stole liquor, but that time he used a clothing hamper to haul it off.
If you have information on this suspect, you are asked to call the police.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.