Camp Laney for Boys ready to reopen this summer

MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer camps will be able to reopen under the new Safer Apart order.
Summer camp at Camp Laney for Boys in Mentone will look different this year.
Director Rob Hammond said campers are coming from all across the world this summer.
“You know, it’s a great experience for them and it’s a very important part of their growing up. Well over half of our summer counselors, which are college ages, have camped here as children,” said Hammond.
Under the new health order, Camp Laney and other camps can be open. Social distancing and sanitization requirements will be in place.
Children will be tested at Camp Laney. While face coverings are not required, there are new handwashing stations all over the camp.
“The hand washing, the distancing and you know it’ sometimes where it’s impossible for them to distance 6 feet and some of them 3 feet, but maybe during those times we will ask them to put their mask on,” said Hammond.
Hammond said around 700 kids are already registered for camp this year. He said that is a big sign of hope.
Summer camps in Mentone lost millions of dollars last year because of the pandemic.
Camp directors hope they are on the road to recovery.
“I must say the PPP program was a lifeline and it helped keep our doors open. If enrollment stay steady over the next few years it will help us regroup from the losses from 2020,” said Hammond.
