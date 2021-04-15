Breezy with some Sun for your Thursday Afternoon

Some Sunshine for your afternoon ahead, but staying on the cooler side of things. The 60s have now settled in with breezy north winds to keep us cool through the next few hours. We won’t quite get rid of all the clouds, but we will see gradual clearing going into the evening.
Clouds will make their comeback for Friday and bring with it a little rain that will spill over into your Saturday. Temperatures will be pretty consistent for a stretch of days with sunshine moving in, and rain moving out.
Sunday will be pleasant with sunshine throughout the day. The start of the workweek will be dry and mostly clear with the 70s making their way back in by the end of the week.
The extended forecast is still trending cool, but the Valley will warm up a bit by the last week of April.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.