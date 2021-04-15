Boaz Senior Center delays reopening plans to meet safety guidelines

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Monday April 19, Senior Centers across the Tennessee Valley will be able to reopen.
This comes under the new Safer Apart order.
On a normal day, about 50 to 60 senior citizens would come in and out of the Boaz Senior Center.
But that all came to a screeching halt once the pandemic hit.
“We did have a nutrition program where we served a meal every day, and they would come and eat it. They would play cards, they would exercise, they had line dancing classes and a pool room here they would come in and out of it,” said Susan Duval.
Susan Duval serves as the Director of the Boaz Center. She said although they are able to reopen on April 19th, they have decided to keep their doors closed.
“Simply because the meal program, we have to order meals a week in advance, so we only have about 15 meals for next week. We will not be able to serve the meals at the center, we can bag them up and let them take them home and we will have limited hours with the seniors here because we will not be able to participate in a lot of things we would have done,” said Duval.
Under the new guidelines, Duval says face coverings are required, temperature checks and a COVID-19 questionnaire.
She said they are also still delivering about 45 meals a day and transporting senior citizens to grocery stores and appointments.
In efforts to make sure that everyone is safe and follows all guidelines, Duval says they plan to reopen in May.
“May is traditionally older American’s Month and we thought that would be a good time to honor them because usually during that month. Many people will honor them with picnics and we’re hoping that we will be able to have some kind of big party to welcome them back,” said Duval.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.