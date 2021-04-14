Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

We are looking at rain as we go throughout your afternoon hours today. Very hit or miss with these showers as we go later into the day, and very light in totals. We could see a thunderstorm or two pop up, and that would drive totals a bit, but overall the afternoon is looking wet and dreary.
Temperatures are staying warm for today, but will quickly dip as we go throughout the rest of your workweek. The 60s are here to stay, making us trend cool for the middle of April.
Showers are still in our forecast for a while, but aren’t looking overly impressive.
The extended forecast shows mostly sunshine for the Valley with highs struggling to meet average.
