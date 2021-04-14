Showers ending tonight; Cooler and breezy Thursday

A few showers will continue overnight with clouds sticking around, lows will be cool in the low to middle 40s by daybreak Thursday. Skies will rapidly clear Thursday with breezy northwest winds, highs will be below average in the middle 60s. A clear and cold evening is expected for Thursday night into Friday with lows dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s, frost is not anticipated at this time. Friday will be a decent end to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds, temps will be in the middle 60s for the afternoon.