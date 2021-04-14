Showers ending tonight; Cooler and breezy Thursday

Light scattered showers will linger across North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley this evening as a cold front sweeps through, temps are running significantly cooler as a result.
A few showers will continue overnight with clouds sticking around, lows will be cool in the low to middle 40s by daybreak Thursday. Skies will rapidly clear Thursday with breezy northwest winds, highs will be below average in the middle 60s. A clear and cold evening is expected for Thursday night into Friday with lows dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s, frost is not anticipated at this time. Friday will be a decent end to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds, temps will be in the middle 60s for the afternoon.
Light scattered rain showers will be possible on Saturday with more sunshine in the forecast for Sunday. A relatively sunny, dry and quiet pattern is forecast for next week. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side next week with afternoon highs staying in the 60s each day before a warmup into the 70s by the end of the week.
