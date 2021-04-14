Madison County emergency rental assistance program update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Madison County and need help paying your rent, help is getting closer.
Members of the Madison County Commission added guidelines to the rental assistance program.
The commissioners say they are still several weeks away from writing checks to landlords, but on Wednesday, April 14th, they discussed who can apply for the $5.2 million, and the size of the checks you can apply for.
The commissioners once again butted heads.
“In District six, most of my constituents are in the city, so basically you’ve cut me off at the knee. How do I help people in my district if we have a resolution that says for 90 days we’re sitting on the sidelines as the county distributes money,” asks Commissioner Violet Edwards.
During the County Commission meeting, the commissioners voted, and majority of them said if someone lives inside of Huntsville city limits, they have to wait 90 days once the program is up and running before they will get help using the county’s money.
“I don’t know the significance of the 90 days and I don’t know why you would ever have a program that you purposely leave residents out,” said Edwards.
District five commissioner Phil Riddick thinks the guidelines added to the rental assistance program are straightforward.
“People in the city limits can apply today. The cities program is already running so they can go today and go to the city and get their funds. So after 90 days, if we still have money they will open it up for residence in the city to apply in their appropriate district for the county funds,” said Riddick.
The City of Huntsville has more than $6 million to distribute and the Madison County commission has $5.2 million.
There are a lot of rules anyone who applies for help, needs to follow.
“There’s quite a bit of paperwork and documentation that has to go along with it to prove that it is COVID related. From what we’ve seen, from what the city is doing, so far there’s a lot of people who get in to the process who realize they don’t qualify,” said Riddick.
The commissioners agreed they won’t put a limit on how much assistance you can get.
“We’re going to follow the city along with what they are doing and go based on need,” said Riddick.
During the next county commission meeting, in exactly two weeks, the commissioners will pick an organization to be the supplier and to help with the whole process.
Once that decision is made, it’ll be several more weeks before any checks are written.
