Huntsville woman who got J&J vaccine responds to sudden pause on distribution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The CDC and the FDA ordered a pause of the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine after reports of a rare type of blood clot showing up in six women.
It is important to note, out of 6.8 million people who received the J&J vaccine, only 6 people experienced this reaction.
One woman has died and another was hospitalized.
We spoke with one local woman who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to see if she was concerned about the pause in the use of the vaccine.
Charlotte Corley, received the vaccine a week ago today and has not experienced any side effects.
She says she is not concerned about the potential for adverse effects being reported.
Corley tells us she braced herself for any short-term side effects and is putting her trust in science in the long term.
“I am somebody who likes to dive in and see, okay, what is the probability that this fluke is actually going to happen to me,” says Corley.
“Or, what are some of the other risk factors? Right now, it is really about one in a million. They still haven’t proved causation. There were other factors involved.”
Corley says, like all of us, she really wants to get back to normal life. She says if you look at pandemics in the past, the key to recovery is having the majority of the population vaccinated.
